GALLERY: Travel chaos and more than 250 calls to the fire service as flooding causes misery across Gwynedd

SEVERE flooding has caused travel chaos across Gwynedd and Anglesey after heavy rain overnight left many streets and roads waterlogged.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they have received around 250 flood related calls last night and have been working with partners to assist residents and properties affected by the severe weather.

The areas worst affected by flooding included Beaumaris, Llangefni, Menai Bridge, Rhosneigr, Bangor, Caernarfon and Pwllheli.

Incidents included water entering homes and stranded vehicles stuck in floodwater. Emergency services and fire crew were seen pumping water out of properties in Beaumaris.

St David's Hospice shop in Beaumaris has also been flooded.

Volunteers were said to have left at 4pm last night and flooding hit quickly at about 6pm.

The carpet in the shop is "soaked" and some donated items will have to be destroyed - however, appeals aren't being made as the shop is fortunate enough that they have currently got plenty of stock.

Charlotte Thomas, manager team leader, said: "It all happened so quickly, the water came so fast. We got no warning. Sandbags were delivered but we had all gone so there was no one to put them out."

Shop owners said a lots of shops were caught unaware as flooding happened so quickly.

Lauren Wyn, who works at shop Fat Face, had to sweep out water which left mud in the shop entrance.

"Fortunately it hasn't been too bad this time," she said.

Heavy downpours caused Beaumaris Castle's moat to burst which caused flooding in parts of Castle Street.

The Afon Cefni, a river on the island of Anglesey, burst its banks following hours of torrential rain. There has been wide-spread disruption.

Gary Griffiths, of Glandwr Bakery, was last flooded 13 years ago.

He said: "This is the first time that I have not been able to bake. The business has been in the family since 1940 and it is heartbreaking. We have so many loyal customers and we feel like we are letting them down.

"People have been very kind helping but really there is nothing we can do until the insurance assessors come."

Rhian Sinnott, who runs a gift shop called Cain, spoke about damage to her stock and to the floors which she was having to rip out.

"It has come at the worst possible time," she said. "With Black Friday week but we hope to reopen tomorrow or Saturday. Last night the community really came together with people offering to help to clean up and make tea.

"I was overwhelmed by the community spirit of Llangefni. It shows that we all pull together in the end."

Isle of Anglesey County Council have tweeted a number of road closures:

A545 Glyn Garth bends - closed due to landslide and B5109 to Beaumaris. There are also problems in the Llanfaes area.

The following roads that are now passable with care include the A5025 Pentraeth to Four Crosses; B5420 Penmynydd Road; B5108 Brynteg to Benllech and B5110 Benllech to Marianglas.

Menai Bridge Library has been hit by flooding and will be close to the public today and tomorrow.

Plas Arthur Leisure Centre was not needed as an emergency rest centre last night. However, due to flooding in parts of the town, several residents moved their cars to higher ground - utilising the leisure centre car park.

A spokesperson from North Wales Police said: "We'd like to extend our thanks to colleagues from local authorities and other emergency services for their assistance last night due to the flooding in Gwynedd and Anglesey.

"A huge thanks also to members of the public who stepped in with 4x4's and tractors."