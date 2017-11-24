Anglesey MP calls for review after devastating floods hit island

YNYS Môn MP Albert Owen has called for a review of the circumstances and events of the flooding on Anglesey this week.

Speaking after the devastation which followed heavy downpours on Wednesday night he said: “I firstly pay tribute to emergency services, police and local authority, agencies and above all to the local residents and volunteers.”

“My heart goes out to those who have had property and businesses affected by the floods caused by exceptional heavy rainfall. I have spoken to residents across the island who spoke of the speed and force of the rain water and despair at the damage.

“In addition to property, roads and rail were badly impacted and we need to learn lessons on how best to prepare to mitigate damage to businesses, road and railways.”

“There was little warning of the adverse weather that hit Anglesey, Gwynedd and parts of North West England and we need to be aware that these extremes are becoming more and more of a feature in our ever-changing climate.”

“I am arranging to meet the police and other authorities, all of whom did an excellent job as the local authority agencies and Welsh and UK Governments need to evaluate and look to see what more preventative actions can be taken.”

“We have seen cuts to public services and to highways over a number of years and I will raise this with the UK Government and others as this impacts on highway resources.”

“My office is as always in these circumstances helping constituents many of whom have called for a review to find out what more can be done to safeguard property.”