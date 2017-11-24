Christmas cheer to hit Anglesey and Gwynedd as festive events kick off

Festive cheer is beginning to creep in on the region as events are being/are set to be held in certain parts of Anglesey and Gwynedd.

From the turning on of the lights, to the opportunities to meet Santa, Villages and Towns across the area are busy preparing for Christmas with exciting and entertaining events.

ANGLESEY

This Saturday (November 25), the town of Beaumairs will be hosting it’s famous Victorian Christmas event, where hundreds of people will no doubt turn up to celebrate festivities alongside one another.

The event itself will begin as early as 11am. However, the main event will start from 5pm onwards, with the fancy dress parade followed by the turning on of the lights as people gather in the town centre.

There will also be a fantastic carol service performed by the Beaumaris Band and free hot chocolate for everybody who attends the event!

Meanwhile, on November 30, a handful of businesses in Menai Bridge will be open later than usual (until 8pm) as part of “a late night shopping evening” event which will give residents and visitors that extra hour or two to have a look around the shops.

You can also find all you need to make your Christmas perfect at the Anglesey Farmers’ Market in Menai Bridge, with everything from turkeys, to Christmas puddings, Christmas cakes, gingerbreads, wines, breads, vegetables and other home produce on offer.

The Market brings together a wide selection of quality local food producers on the third Saturday of each month from 9am to 1pm.

Christmas in Llangefni is always full of festive cheer too and it all starts on Friday December 1, with the Christmas light switch on event taking place from 5pm to 8pm.

Santa’s sleigh and grotto will be there to delight children young and old and there will also be street food to sample, which will tickle your tastebuds.

Later in the month on Friday December 19, some special characters will come to Ysgol Llangefni from 2pm. Join some favourites from S4C's children's programmes including, Huw, Catrin, Dona Direidi, Seren, Lobs and of course Cyw, for a show full of Christmas fun - and a little cosmic magic - to put you in the festive mood.

Residents of Holyhead will kick off their Christmas celebrations in style this weekend too as the Town hosts its lights parade event.

The event will start at 2.30pm on Saturday (November 25) and has been organised by the Town Council and the Holyhead Round Table.

The festivites will start with a lively parade that will set off from Ysgol Cybi, the newly opened school in the area.

Then, the Christmas fete will begin at 4.30pm before the tree and lights are switched on at a special ceremony at 5pm.

After this, there will be live music to keep guests entertained with Holyhead’s very own Traed Moch performing, as well as the one and only Rev. Wynne Roberts, who will be putting on a show as his Elvis Presley alter-ego.

GWYNEDD

In Bangor, the popular Christmas Cracker Event has once again been confirmed for 2017 and will take place on December 2 and 3.

Last year’s event saw Christmas market chalets, fair ground rides, an ice rink, a giant snow globe, live reindeers and of course a visit from the man himself, Father Christmas.

Street entertainment was provided by Bangor Tenovus choir, Batala Bangor and Dancers while the evening was finished off with a community ‘Mannequin Challenge’ and then a firework display.

A variety of authentic food outlets will also showcase some of the finest foods Bangor has to offer.

If you’re looking for a head start to tell Santa what you want in your stocking this year as well as bit of festive fun to usher in the Christmas Season, then head for the National Slate Museum in Llanberis and its annual Winter Fair taking place this Sunday (November 26).

As well as Santa arriving by train at 11am - there’s a magical range of fun activities including music by Deiniolen Silver Band, puppet shows, story-telling and a crafts room for children to make a seasonal craft to take home. There’s even a chance to meet Mrs Claus!

Santa is relocating this year and will be situated in the Quarrymen’s Houses in front of the fire!

This winter, Caernarfon’s very own GreenWood Forest Park will be introducing their Enchanted WoodBarn – an amazing indoor play centre, providing hours of indoor fun.

Whilst the children play, parents can enjoy the GreenOak Café, which serves a wide variety of tasty hot meals and snacks.

Their popular brunch and afternoon tea with Santa event takes place on December 8, 13, 14 and 15.

There’s plenty to do across the region this Christmas and the North Wales Chronicle will be keeping you right up to date with festive events in your area, both online and in our weekly paper.