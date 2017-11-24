Farmers put Brexit in the spotlight at Anglesey meeting

NFU Cymru members in Anglesey discussed Brexit during their recent county meeting at Cartio Mon, Bodedern.

During the meeting, county adviser for the area, Iestyn Pritchard outlined NFU Cymru’s key asks of the government in relation to Brexit. As part of this, Mr Pritchard provided an overview of the union’s four themed papers titled A New Domestic Agricultural Policy, A New Outlook on International Trade, Access to a Competent and Flexible Workforce and A Regulatory Regime that’s Fit for Purpose.

Mr Pritchard said: “With the ferry port of Holyhead prominent in the thoughts of anyone who travels along the A55 Expressway, trade within the European Union and the complex relationship that will exist between the Irish Republic and the UK border arrangements were discussed.

“The implications that this may have on the beef market for the UK was highlighted and how the movement of those goods between the Republic and the European Continent has the potential to be very complex. Without a customs union Irish produce could be subject to two border controls at Holyhead and Dover for example. Discussions took place on the impact on the UK Beef market of various different future trading scenarios.”

Elwyn Evans, Anglesey county chairman said: “I’d like to thank Iestyn for giving us such a comprehensive run-down of NFU Cymru’s key asks as we move towards leaving the European Union on March 19, 2019. It is pleasing to hear that the union is doing so much to ensure we get the best deal possible.”