First 11 firms to take up units at Menai Science Park announced

The first firms to take up units at Anglesey’s Menai Science Park have been announced.

The £20m project, known as M-SParc, is set to open next year and is a subsidiary of Bangor University.

The 11 companies that have signed up so far are expected to create at least 100 jobs.

The Park itself offers laboratories, office space and business support to companies who specialise in several different fields.

The businesses who have already signed up for a unit include start-ups such as Menai Bridge-based Ambionics, who are in the process of developing life changing prosthetic arms for children worldwide.

Also announced are Irish firm FarmLab Diagnostics, Caernarfon-based Geosho, who develop landscape-mapping software, Llanfairfechan’s Papertrail, an electronic audit trail system developer and Bangor University start-up, Diagnostig, who work on TB testing methods for humans and cattle, Anglesey-based HET Creadigol, a new collaborative web design, marketing, and app development company.

Bangor-based Loyalty Logistix will move its 50 employees from its data intelligence firm to the park, making it the largest tenant to have signed up for a unit in the building so far.

Other companies who have signed up are linked to Bangor University or are taking placements and benefiting from the link to the university.

They will be joining the likes of Halen Mon, MDF Recovery, Elidir Health and Mon Naturals, who are already virtual tenants at M-SParc.

The park is expected to boost the way in which budding start-up businesses operate and prospective tenants are excited at what it has to offer.

Director of the Gaerwen-based park, Ieuan Wyn Jones added: "The main attraction for them is the opportunity to grow their business whilst operating from the units we have here.”