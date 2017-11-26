Alcoholic sent to live in Anglesey pub has now moved out, court told

An alcoholic sent to live in a pub as part of “post sentence supervision” has now moved to the home of a relative.

This was revealed when 39-year-old Roland Duano was in court for the fifth time in three weeks at the weekend, most of his previous appearances being for drunkenness.

He was in the dock at Llandudno at a civil hearing for breaching a domestic violence protection order made a week previously.

Representing North Wales police, Philip Kenyon told magistrates that on Friday Duano had twice knocked on the door of his ex-partner Tracy Owen at Holyhead, and demanded: “Don’t lock me out any more.”

Duano, now of Ffordd Beibio, Holyhead, was so drunk when arrested that he had to be taken to hospital.

Barrister Dafydd Roberts, representing Duano, who admitted breaching the order, said he was remorseful and wished to apologise. Several agencies dealing with alcohol were now trying to help him.

Imposing a £100 fine, court chairman Len Jones told Duano, who previously lived at the King’s Arms, Holyhead : “I notice you have changed your address – that seems to be something positive that has happened.”

Duano replied : “I’m not above the pub any more.”

The domestic violence protection order continues until December 15, with a condition that he must not contact Tracy Owen. “You have got to take the order seriously,” he was warned by the chairman.