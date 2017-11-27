Concerns for teenage girls missing from Holyhead

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Concerns have been raised for two missing teenagers from Holyhead.

Yasmin Higgins, 16, and Courtney Hughes, 14, have been missing since Sunday.

Courtney is described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall and with light long hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, blue jacket and blue-grey Nike trainers.

Yasmin is described as being 5 foot 4 inches tall with brown hair. She was wearing blue leggings and a tracksuit top.

Anyone with information relating to the teenagers' whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Read