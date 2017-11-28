Six people jailed after "sophisticated and professional shoplifting spree in Bangor

YESTERDAY (Monday) six people from Dublin were imprisoned after they were involved in a “sophisticated and professional” shoplifting expedition to North Wales last weekend.

They were arrested after stealing property from the River Island store in Bangor.

The three men and three women, all called Joyce, had been in North Wales for a couple of days and were arrested as they made their way back to Holyhead on Saturday.

Derek Joyce, 39, Kathleen Joyce, 30, John Joyce, 29, Cathriona Joyce, 28, David Joyce, 34, and Shauna Joyce, 32, all pleaded guilty to District Judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at Llandudno magistrates’ court, who jailed David, Cathriona and Derek Joyce for eight weeks and the other three for 18 weeks.

He also banned all three men from driving for 12 months and ordered that two of their cars be confiscated.

Sergeant Doug Hughes at Bangor Police Station said: “This was quite a sophisticated and professional shoplifting gang whose sole purpose in coming to the area appears to have been criminally motivated.

“Their arrest was the result of good police work in partnership with the local stores and so I’m gratified justice has been served swiftly. When we arrested the group they had thousands of pounds worth of property in their cars of which £1,126 worth of clothes came from River Island.

“Enquiries are now in hand to establish owners to the remaining property, some of which we’ve shown in and attached photograph. If you think some of this property may be yours, or you know the owners please contact North Wales Police on 101 ref. RC 17178368.”