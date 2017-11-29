Can you help police identify young woman leaving Bangor nightclub?

Police want to identify a woman captured on CCTV leaving a nightclub in Bangor who can potentially assist an investigation.

Sometime between 2am and 2.20am on Sunday, November 19, a woman is seen leaving the town's Cube Night Club and walking up Dean Street, into the main High Street as far as the railway bridge on the junction of Caernarfon Road and Holyhead Road (Outside Domino’s Pizza).

She then walks under the railway bridge and along Caernarfon Road towards Penchwintan Road before going out of sight.

At about this time a 29 year old local man was breaching a condition by being in the immediate area and local officers are hoping the woman, who they believe will have been totally unaware of the breach, may be able to assist them.

Investigating officer DC Phil Owen at Caernarfon Police Station said: “As a result of our enquiries we’ve identified a young woman walking in the area at the time but to date we’ve been unable to identify her.

"We are hoping release of the CCTV 'still' will assist.

"She appears to be aged in her late teens to early 20s, slim build with long straight dark hair and wearing a short dark coloured dress and what look like white Adidas trainers.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote RC17176674.