Woman identified after police CCTV Bangor appeal

FOLLOWING an appeal made earlier this week North Wales Police have identified the woman captured on CCTV in Bangor on Sunday, November.

Investigating officer DC Phil Owen at Caernarfon Police Station said “As a result of our appeal we received a number of calls, including one from the young woman herself who is local to the area.

“As a result of her assistance in this matter we’ve been able to significantly progress our investigation and I’m indebted for her cooperation and assistance from members of the community. Thank you”