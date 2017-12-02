Follow the yellow brick road to the Christmas panto in Holyhead

HOLYHEAD folk will be following the yellow brick road to the Ucheldre Centre this Christmas.

Oh no they won’t!

OH YES THEY WILL!

It’s Christmas panto time again! The Centre for the performing and visual arts on in Anglesey, North Wales is putting on the ‘Wonderful Wizard of Oz.’

This year, live on our stage, at the centre on Millbank, audiences are in for a treat as they join Dorothy and her friends the lion, the scarecrow and the tin man for their adventures in the land of Oz.

What will happen? Will she find her way home? To find out audiences need to go along and help her manage the unfolding mischief and mayhem.

The Wonderful Wizard of Oz is performed by young people from the area and is an annual event at Ucheldre. The theatre group is Props Theatre School and Anvil, taught and directed by Ann Jones.

Described by Jan Thomas of the centre as “a wonderful show for children and adults alike this Christmas,” performances are taking place twice a day this December: on Wednesday, December 20 – Friday, December 22, at 9.30am & 12.30pm, also Saturday, December 23, at 2pm & 5pm, Wednesday, December 27, at 3pm & 7pm, Thursday, December 28, at 2pm & 5pm, and Friday, December 29 and Saturday, December 30, at 3pm & 7pm.

The show stars Seren Ashburner as Dorothy, Angharad McCann as Glinda, Damian Hall Beal as the lion and the scarecrow is Jacob Roberts

For additional information please contact the Ucheldre Centre

on 01407 763361 or box-office@ucheldre.org