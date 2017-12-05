Anglesey man scoops regional care award

A hard-working man from Anglesey scooped a regional award at the Great British Care Awards 2017.

William Love from Glyn Garth in Menai Bridge was presented with a ‘Care Trainer’ award for the South West region at a glitzy ceremony held at the Marriott Hotel in Bristol, last month.

The prestigious award was given to William in acknowledgement of the importance of the role that he has played and continues to play as a trainer within the care service.

“Billie” as he is known to his closest friends, was also praised for his “incredible enthusiasm” and “determination in identifying the training and development needs of care staff”.

William works as a trainer of staff for the Keys Group, a business that has established itself as one of the largest and most innovative care and education providers for children and young people in the UK and Ireland.

Originally from Scotland, he is also a local Town Councillor for Menai Bridge and a former chairman of the popular Menai Bridge raft run.

“I’m extremely proud to have received this award, having been nominated in three different regions” William said.

“This is down to the positive relationship I have with all staff within the company.

Sometimes working with children can be difficult and challenging, but with this in mind, this award is in recognition of all the hard work the staff at Keys Childcare do.”

A spokesperson for the Great British Care Awards said: “Congratualtions to him on earning this award, it is certainly well deserved.”