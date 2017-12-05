Bangor Xmas Cracker provides festive fun

Hundreds flocked to Bangor to take part in the 2017 Christmas Cracker event over the weekend.

Festive spirit was rife at the City’s two-day event as revellers dressed as christmas characters such as snowmen and elves and children visited Santa in his grotto.

Enertainment provided throughout the event included classic funfair rides and several stalls selling a variety of authentic food showcased some of the finest products that Bangor has to offer.

A stunning fireworks display was held on Saturday evening to cap off what had been a memorable day for all those who attended the event.

On Sunday, the eagerly-anticipated Ice Rink arrived, along with Santa’s reindeers and elves as children rushed to meet them.

Sunday also brought an exciting addition to this years Christmas event with a talent show to find the true ‘Christmas Cracker of Bangor’ being held.

Overall, the event recieved very positive feedback from those who had attended and this Christmas Cracker was certainly one to remember for the people of Bangor.

“This has been a very successful Bangor Christmas Cracker celebration this weekend.” said Plaid Cymru and Bangor City Council member, Cllr. Mair Rowlands, who had joined in with the festivities.

“It was great to be a part of it all and I would like to say thanks to some of the students from my Menai Ward who volunteered at the event.”