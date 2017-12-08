Baby joy for Anglesey singer who overcame brain tumour

An inspirational singer from Anglesey who underwent lifesaving treatment in Australia after being diagnosed with a brain tumour has revealed she is expecting a baby.

Beth Frazer originally from Llanfachraeth but now living in Valley, announced that she and her partner of five years, Arwel Jones, are to become parents to a baby boy, due in February.

The 23-year-old’s plight and remarkable recovery was featured in the Chronicle.

She was diagnosed with a pineal cystic tumour on her brain in 2014, despite initially thinking she had a case of bad hay fever.

“Going from being a singer and a teaching assistant and being very sociable to being stuck in bed everyday with sunglasses or in a wheelchair, unable to live my life, was hell,” she said.

Forced to put her singing career on hold as her condition worsened due to the tumour, she suffered migraines so bad that she had to wear sunglasses to help ease the pain and was also confined to a wheelchair.

In June 2015, thanks to a local fundraising effort which raised £60,000, Beth was able to travel to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydney for treatment performed by renowned surgeon, Dr Charlie Teo.

Despite the fact that the operation did not clear all of her symptoms, it has helped Beth begin to get her life back to being what it used to be and she is now eagerly anticipating becoming a mother.

She said: “After everything, I have suffered quite a bit from depression because I’ve been so isolated in my recovery, so this news has honestly lifted my spirits so much and I haven’t felt this positive in years.

“I am so excited. I know it’ll be hard due to my illness and disability so we’ll have to try and figure things out as we go along but I have such an amazing support system in place, I know we’ll be just fine.”

There was further good news for Beth earlier this year too, as she returned to the studio for the first time in over three years and released a comeback single entitled Tanio Y Fflam, produced by Josh White and Kent-based White Noise Music Productions.

Beth is set to release another single ahead of the arrival of her child entitled Dim Ond Chdi (Only You) available to download on iTunes and Spotify.

She said: “The song is about my partner Arwel. We have been together for five years now and so I thought it is about time that I wrote one about him!

“The last verse in particular is a strong one because it is about us and how much he has changed my life. He’s my rock and my inspiration to keep going. We honestly have the best relationship and I know.

“Nothing could ever break us after everything we’ve been through.”