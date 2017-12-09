Community gets together for Deiniolen lights event

Residents of a Gwynedd village gathered together last Friday to kick-off their Christmas season in style with a lighting ceremony.

Carnival Queen Alaw Jones stepped up to switch on the lights in Deiniolen on the evening of December 1 as children and adults alike wrapped up warm in their harts, scarves and gloves to mark the start of the festive period.

There were smiles and laughter all around the village as children danced under the snow machine and people of all ages joined in with the singing of the Christmas carols.

Young carolers Lleisiau Llanbabs led the way with the Christmas songs with help from Lyndsey Vaughan Pleming.

The night ended with a lively fireworks display which added to the specatcular colours which could be seen around the village.

PICTURE by Kerry Roberts.