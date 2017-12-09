Snow and ice hits North Wales sporting fixtures

Picture: @BalaTownFC

The freezing conditions have hit football fixture across North Wales with several games falling victims to the snow and ice.

There are four inches of snow at Maes Tegid where Bala were due to host The News Saints in a Welsh Premier League game and that match was called off.

This follows last night’s cancellation at Bastion Gardens where Prestatyn were due to play Cefn Druids in the Welsh Premier League.

Bangor City’s match at Barry Town is on and Llandudno have also travelled to meet Carmarthen in the WPL.

In the Huws Gray Alliance Rhyl’s clash with near neighbours Denbigh (2.30pm) is on but Caernarfon Town’s game at Caersws has been postponed

Colwyn Bay will host Glossop in the Evo-Stik League despite Glossop asking for a postponement because of the travelling conditions