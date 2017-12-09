Wales braced for heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures this weekend as Met Office issue amber warning

Widespread disruption is expected as snow falls across large parts of Wales, with forecasters warning some communities could be cut off as temperatures plummet.

Freezing air hanging above much of the UK will continue to turn an eastward-moving band of rain into wintry showers on Saturday, while strong winds pose the risk of blizzard conditions.

Temperatures will struggle to get above 0C (32F) "across the board" throughout the day.

A yellow warning of snow and ice maintains in place until 6pm on Saturday evening, with 2-5cms of snow expected in most areas, with 10-20cms possible in some locations, particularly on higher ground.

Freezing temperatures are expected overnight and into Sunday morning, down to as low as -12C (10F), meaning that fallen snow will fail to clear before the arrival of further heavy showers

On Sunday, a spell of heavy snow is likely over most parts of Wales. An amber warning has been issued for the region from 4am on Sunday to 6pm in the evening.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Road, rail and air travel delays are likely, as well as stranding of vehicles and public transport cancellations.

"There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off."

The alert is accompanied by a yellow warning of wind for parts of Wales that could bring "short-term loss of power and other services" as well as transport disruption.

Forecaster Steven Keates said: "This has the potential to cause quite widespread disruption to transport, power outages and isolation for some rural areas. It will not be a pleasant day.

"South of that there will be some rain coming through and it will be quite windy, with 50-60mph gusts, so we are talking about gale-force wind and severe gales in some parts.

"Farther north, for the bulk of Scotland, it will be a cold but fine day with some snow for the far north."

Highways England has advised road users intending to travel through the West Midlands and the north-west of England to check the forecast and road conditions before they travel.

Meanwhile, council gritting teams are on standby to cover roads across the country as temperatures plummet for a second night.

On Friday night lows of 5.3C (42F) were recorded at Spadeadam in Cumbria, while widespread frost was forecast on Saturday night with lows of -12C (10F) expected in sheltered Scottish glens under clear skies.

Some 18,000 homes were reconnected after losing power as a result of stormy weather on Friday, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said.

A total of 14cm (6in) of snow was recorded in Inverness-shire, while 12cm (4.7in) was recorded in Aviemore.