Ynys Mon AM provides different kind of calendar to those in need this Xmas

Ynys Môn Assembly Member Rhun ap Iorwerth is giving people on Anglesey the chance to have a different kind of advent calendar this year.

Instead of receiving the usual piece of chocolate every day in December, the idea behind the ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’ is that a family or office put an item of food in a basket each day, and present the items to a foodbank before Christmas.

Winter can be an especially difficult time for families on low incomes and as a result, the use of food banks can increase.

That is why staff at Mr ap Iorwerth’s office have decided to host their ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’, giving constituents the chance to join them in collecting items for those in need this Christmas.

Ysgol Gyfun Llangefni have agreed to join in the appeal, and will be collecting items at the school. Rhun ap Iorwerth was welcomed at the school’s morning service on Thursday to talk about the ‘Reverse Advent Calendar’.

“It is extremely sad that so many people rely on food banks, especially during this time of year which should be full of happiness for children and families.” said Mr ap Iorwerth.

“To try and help the food banks which need extra support at this busy time, our office will be filling a basket and donating it a local food bank before Christmas.

“People are welcome to take part themselves and to bring us a full basket before December 20, or to bring any food contributions to the office in Llangefni if they wish.

“The Reverse Advent Calendar is an easy way for people to contribute to their local food bank.”

Mr ap Iorwerth’s office is based on Church Street in Llangefni and staff will be accepting goods for foodbanks up until December 20.