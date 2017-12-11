Murmur – new voice in Welsh drama presents Caban Hud children's show at Pontio

MURMUR – the new voice in Welsh theatre is staging a festive drama for children in the studio at Pontio, Bangor.

This is the first time that the new company, based in north Wales and set up by the actor Rhodri Siôn, has staged a full play.

Caban Hud, tells the story of a child who mind is full of dreams and the labour of love shown by an industrious little friend. The cast features Rhodri Siôn, Morfudd Hughes, Manon Alaw and Miri Siôn.

Rhodri says “Although I’ve worked in the arts for many years, from singing and composing to studying at the Welsh College of Music and Drama and acting on television, theatre and radio as well as working on props and sets and collaborating on some productions, this is the first time that I’ve tried something like this.

“I was lucky enough, in collaboration with Pontio, to receive funding from the Arts Council of Wales to stage a small scale production for children. We did some research last year around Christmas time, and this show has developed from that.”

“Pontio were very keen to stage a small scale festive show in Welsh, that offered an alternative to the big pantomime. I’ve really enjoyed the process – from the initial sketches in my notebook to developing the script and designing the set, and the feedback so far has been great – the show has sold out during the week with local primary schools and the weekend shows are also selling well.

“It’s been Christmas for me since at least June, but there’s something quite nice about going crazy with the lights, the glitter and the snow! Although the show is primarily aimed at children up to 8 years old, the feedback so far shows that it has an appeal for the whole family, which is great,” he adds.

An important aspect the staging is the music, which has been composed by one of Rhodri’s friends since childhood Osian Gwynedd.

“We grew up in the same village and we’ve worked together on songs since we were lads in Waunfawr near Caernarfon, so it was a real pleasure to go back to that,” Rhodri explains. “It’s always a bit nerve-wrecking to put your stuff out to the world, but I’m looking forward to it and I hope this is the first of many productions for Murmur.”

Caban Hud is on at Pontio Studio, Bangor, from Thursday, December 14-19. Weekend shows: Saturday, December 16 at 11.30am, and 2.30pm. Sunday, December 17, 1.30pm, 4.30pm

Tickets from www.pontio.co.uk or 01248 38 28 28. In Welsh with minimal language and English summary available.