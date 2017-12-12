Drug-crazed man threatened to stab police officers during Blaenau Ffestiniog flat siege

A drug-crazed man who threatened to stab police officers wanted them to shoot him, a court heard.

Specially trained police negotiators and armed officers were called in when a siege-style incident developed in Blaenau Ffestiniog on December 6.

The alarm was raised when Nia Pugh, who lives in a flat in Llygad yr Haul, just off The Square, dialled 999 to report that her partner, 41-year-old Kenneth Hyde, was threatening her.

She remained on the line for 37 minutes during which time Hyde could be heard shouting in the background.

When asked whether he had injured her Ms Pugh replied: “No, not yet”, but prosecutor Diane Williams told Llandudno magistrates that she was clearly distressed.

Officers surrounded the property and Hyde, who was wielding a knife, swore at them.

Mrs Williams said they didn’t want to force entry into the building because of the risk that Hyde would harm Ms Pugh or himself.

"He said he would hurt someone or slit his own throat,” she said.

He also threatened to stab any officers that looked to enter the building.

Ms Pugh became hysterical and a friend of Hyde’s tried to persuade him to give himself up, which he eventually did after five hours.

“He was under the influence of something,” said the prosecutor.

Hyde was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd and when interviewed said he had taken crack cocaine and amphetamines, and heard voices telling him to injure himself.

The court heard that Hyde, of Tanygrisiau, Blaenau Ffestiniog, had several convictions for violence and dishonesty and served prison sentences.

Hyde pleaded guilty to affray and his solicitor Deborah Davies told the court: “Essentially it was a cry for help which went too far.

She said he was “really struggling” to overcome his problem with drugs and did not intend to harm anyone but himself.

“He wanted the officers to open fire at him and that would be the end of the matter,” she said.

He had an appointment arranged at the Hergest unit in Ysbyty Gwynedd to assess his mental health.

The Bench committed for sentence and asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.