Snow begins to thaw... and now Met Office issue new ice warning for North Wales

North Wales is bracing itself again after the Met Office have issued a new weather warning for ice.

The yellow warning for ice covers much of inland Wales and is valid until 11am on Wednesday.

The region had begun to thaw on Tuesday after the weekend's snow and ice closed schools and roads.

Waste and recycling collections were also affected with a number of routes cancelled on Tuesday.

The Met office are also warning of the possibility of further snow on higher ground. However they also say temperatures should rise above freezing for the rest of the week with rain also forecast.

Hawarden recorded a minimum temperature of -6.9 degrees Celsius on Monday night with Llysdinam in Powys recording the coldest temperature in Wales with the mercury dropping as low as -10.1 degrees Celsius.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls".