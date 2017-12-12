Strike action on Friday to affect rail users on North Wales to London line

Rail users travelling on the Holyhead to London line are set to be affected by strike action on Friday.

Strike action is set to take place on six dates – December 15 and 22 and January 5, 8, 26 and 29 with all Virgin West Coast members instructed by transport union Rail Uniform (RMT) to not roster on for any of those dates.

This action comes after nearly 1800 train managers, on-board catering staff, and station, clerical and retail grades on the West Coast route voted unanimously in favour of a strike in dispute over pay justice.

The dispute comes from RMT’s demand for a suitable equal offer for its Virgin West Coast members to that received by drivers.

Virgin have agreed a deal for drivers to reduce working hours by an hour a week, without losing pay, and giving them an additional £500 on top of their basic salary.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “All our members are demanding is a suitable and equal offer to that given to drivers to buy out their claim for a reduction in the base working week.

“We have made it clear to the company that the inequality and underhanded approach of Virgin will be fought tooth and nail. We will not accept our members being dealt with less favourably than others.”

A Virgin Trains spokesperson added: “We are disappointed by the result of the RMT’s ballot, but can reassure customers we will run the majority of services during any industrial action.

“We have offered a 3.2 per cent annual pay increase at a time when the average increase across public and private sector employees is around two per cent. We remain open to continuing talks with the RMT.”