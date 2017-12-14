Fishing boat 'cut adrift' sparks Anglesey lifeboat search

ACTING on a report that a small fishing boat was adrift in the Menai Strait, an Anglesey lifeboat launched to investigate.

At 12.58 pm on Tuesday, the Beaumaris Inshore Atlantic 85 Lifeboat Annette Mary Liddington set off to search the waters between Beaumaris and Menai Bridge.

A fishing vessel was located near to Gallows Point, which matched the description of the vessel.

However, when approached, the two crew members aboard stated they were fishing and did not require assistance. The lifeboat continued to search as far as the Britannia Bridge and, with the Bangor Coastguard Rescue, conducted a shoreline search.

It was believed that the call must have related to the boat. The crew then returned at 1.45 pm, and the lifeboat was made ready for service by 2.15 pm.