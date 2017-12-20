'Domestic dispute' incident in Dolgellau ends peacefully after armed police surround town centre square

A major police incident in Dolgellau has ended peacefully.

Police cordoned off the town centre after being alerted at 11am on Wednesday to reports of a 'domestic dispute' in a flat in Eldon Square.

While in the town, officers located the flat and were able to confirm that the occupants were safe and well.

Supt Nick Evans at North Wales Police, who coordinated the police response, said: "This morning’s incident in Dolgellau ended peacefully and thankfully no one was injured.

"The incident was reported to us in good faith by a member of the public who genuinely feared someone had been harmed.

"Local officers in searching the property found evidence of firearms and so this compounded our concerns.

"As it turns out there was an innocent explanation and everyone was safe.

"I’d like to pass on my thanks to the local community for their patience and understanding during the incident and particularly the member of the public who made the call.

"Police resources were quickly deployed to the scene and our objective of protecting the public, resolving the incident peacefully and returning the area to normality as soon as possible was achieved.”

Image courtesy of Martin Humphreys



