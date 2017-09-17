Genius of George Michael to be recreated in tribute show at Rhyl Pavilion

Wham! fans will have a chance to relive some of George Michael’s greatest hits in a stunning tribute show.

Faith-The George Michael Story – starring Wayne Dilks and his eight-piece band – will be performed at Rhyl Pavilion on October 6.

This show is a celebration of 35 years of music, featuring everlasting hits such as Club Tropicana and Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, along with timeless ballads like Careless Whisper and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.

The production is based upon The George Michael 25 Live Tour, which was the most commercially successful tour of 2006–2007, and will include screening of actual video footage from the shows.

Dilks’ performance as the legendary singer will be familiar to be many from his Stars in Their Eyes tribute and in the last couple of years his tribute show has reached new heights with shows in USA and Russia.

The Pavilion show takes place on Friday, October 6 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £23.50, with concessions. To book, call the box office on 01745 330000 or visit rhylpavilion.co.uk.