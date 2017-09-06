Stephen Bear the special guest as Bangor's Cube nightclub set to open on Saturday night.

Bangor’s biggest nightclub is set to re-open under its new name this Saturday and a popular reality TV star will be there to welcome guests.

Cube nightclub, formerely Peep will be opening its doors for the first time following a £500,000 makeover, and host of “Just Tattoo Of Us” and 2016 Celebrity Big Brother winner, Stephen Bear will be on hand to liven up the party.

Bear, who replaces original guest The Only Way Is Essex star, Mark Wright, rose to fame on Ex On The Beach has stepped in Mark’s absence.

The new look venue boasts four seperate rooms playing different genres of music, a German Bier Haus, and a retro dance floor.

There will be a champagne reception on entry before 11pm.

Those who’ve purchased a ticket can gain entry from 9pm onwards.