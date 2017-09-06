Young woman from Gwynedd is 'Miss Great Britain' finalist!

A young woman from Gwynedd will be representing the county in this year’s finals of Miss Great Britain.

Radha Patel, from Bangor will be attending the grand final at The Athena in Leicester on September 15 along with 50 other women from around the country.

The 24-year-old was born to a Welsh mother and an Indian father. She was raised in a farm house in the Snowdonia mountain range and attended Friars school in Bangor.

This year, Radha has completed her master’s degree in Pharmacy, but she has also managed to successfully combine her love of science with a career as a singer, model and as a fitness trainer.

“I have always loved maths and the sciences in school but at the same time, I love travelling, keeping fit and I love singing.” said Radha.

“I want to show girls my own age that you can be a ‘geek’ and still have an exciting life. It’s not about having to choose one sort of life for the other, for me it’s all about a perfect balance of designing your life so that the two can co-exist.”

Talking about the competition, Radha said: “Competing in this prestigious event has been a dream that I’ve had for a long time, but never had the chance to pusue because of other commitments.

“I want to be a role model for other young girls who struggle with the idea of achieving a big dream. These days I hear so much about young women burning out an early age due to the un-realistic pressures that society places on them.

“For me, Miss Great Britain is a competition which will give me a platform to speak and to connect with so many more people in a positive way. I look forward to meeting others who share the same ambitions and passions as I do.”

Radha also believes that a lot of self-doubt and poor self-image is spread online and therefore says she wants to be part of a growing movement that uses connectivity online to inspire, support and guide people her age.

This year, she will be working full time as a Pre-Registration Pharmacist, along with fulfilling part time modelling contracts, and taking care of her newly-launched online fitness company: Toning Yoga (TOGA), which will co-sponsor her for the grand final, alongside New York Times best seller “The Passion Test”.

She takes the title of Miss Gwynedd 2017 very seriously and hopes that she can make friends and fellow Bangor residents proud by bringing the crown back to North Wales.

You can follow Radha’s journey on her YouTube channel and by following her on social media -For instagram and twitter @pradha108.

Radha’s Charity support is: Make Some Noise Leicestershire Action for Mental Health project http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/RadhaPatel