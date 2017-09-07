Bangor Tenovus group raise £3800 through cabaret evening

An evening of cabaret entertainment organised by the Bangor Tenovus cancer care group raise £3800 for the charity.

On Saturday, August 19, “Sing with us Bangor” filled out a hall in Felinheli and paid tribute to the life and music of the late great Elvis Presley.

With the help of Rev Wynne Roberts, a chaplain at Ysbyty Gwynedd who is a well-known Elvis tribute performer throughout the Gwynedd area and other local singers, they managed to raise the substantial amount.

Sing With Us Bangor meet every Thursday at the hall and the choir is a support service that is open to anyone who has been affected by cancer.

They sing regularly in the local community to raise funds and awareness of Tenovus, whilst also making sure that they entertain friends and family along the way.

If you would like to know more about the group, please contact the Tenovus Cancer Care support line anytime on 0800 808 1010.