Gwynedd Trading Standards issue rogue traders warning to residents.

Gwynedd Trading Standards have warned that possible rogue traders are currently operating in the area.

Gwynedd Council are now advising residents to be vigilant when dealing with traders who call at their homes offering to carry out work on their property.

The type of work that is being offered includes painting, tarmacking, slab laying, drive and external wall cleaning.

The Council’s Trading Standards are advising residents that employing the services of such traders may leave them with little or no redress in the event of the work being substandard.

Additionally, the charges made for this often substandard work can be excessive, bordering on the extortionate.

Residents are also advised that rogue traders will rarely provide paperwork which will make tracing there whereabouts very difficult.

If you have concerns regarding any rogue trading issues in Gwynedd, contact the Council’s Trading Standards service by email on mailto:safmas@gwynedd.llyw.cymru or call 01766 771000.