Gwynedd residents: Have your say on matters relating to crime and disorder.

The Gwynedd and Anglesey Community Safety Partnership is asking Gwynedd residents for their opinion on matters relating to crime and disorder in their communities.

The aim is to make both Gwynedd and Anglesey a safe place to live, work and visit.

Every year, the statutory Partnership that brings together various key agencies – creates a strategic assessment of crime and disorder across Gwynedd and Anglesey.

This consultation, together with other sources will be used to create a plan for reducing crime and disorder across the county.

Councillor Mair Rowlands, Deputy Leader of the Council and the cabinet member who leads on Community Safety said: “Gwynedd is a safe place to live and we are fortunate that crime rates in the area are much lower compared to crime rates in large cities and towns.

“Nevertheless, it is important that we as a Council and other relevant authorities are aware of any concerns our residents may have and that we respond to any challenges quickly and effectively.

“It is important that the Community Safety Partnership understands the priorities of Gwynedd’s communities. Not every area is the same, and this consultation will make sure that we use the evidence in a targeted way and respond to the needs of the community.

“We are therefore eager to receive the opinion of as many of Gwynedd’s residents as possible.”

The Gwynedd and Anglesey Community Safety Partnership is a statutory Partnership which brings together Gwynedd Council, the Isle of Anglesey County Council, North Wales Police, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wales Probation Service, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and many other statutory and voluntary agencies.

The questionnaire is available on the Council’s website: www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/consultations The consultation is open until October 27.