Bangor set to lose its Greenwoods stores following administration threat

Bangor looks set to lose its Greenwoods store after the company announced that it has gone into administration.

The business, which specialises in men’s wear and suit hire, is currently situated on the High Street near the Deiniol Shopping Centre.

Administrators Deloitte have said that they are “assessing options” at this moment in time and that “no redundancies” have yet been confirmed.

Adrian Berry, administrator, said options included the sale of the business.

“No redundancies are being announced at this stage and we are grateful to the employees for their support at this difficult time.” he said.

“This is a challenging time for the UK retail sector, which has affected the company.”

Founded in 1860, Greenwoods currently has 63 stores based across the UK, with headquarters in Bradford.