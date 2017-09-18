Arfon MP launches public meetings tour to help constituents

Arfon Member of Parliament Hywel Williams is launching a series of open meetings across the constituency giving residents an opportunity to ask questions and raise local issues.

The meetings are open to everyone, and residents will be able to put their questions to Hywel and raise and discuss issues of concern to local people. Where possible, the local Councillor will also attend.

The first of these meetings takes place at Tŷ Elidir, Deiniolen on Tuesday, September 26 at 6pm with local Cllr Elfed Williams.

Hywel Williams MP said: “One of the best parts of my job is getting out into the community, listening to local concerns and acting on them.

“That is why we have widened the opportunity for people to get in touch, through these series of public forums.

“Both myself and my Assembly colleague Siân Gwenllian hold weekly street surgeries across the constituency, in addition to our regular formal surgeries.

“It’s vital we see as many of our constituents as we can, so wherever you are in Arfon, and whatever your question or issue, I'd be delighted to see you at one of the meetings.

“They are designed to be informal and provide an opportunity for both constituents to ask questions and for me to impart advice.”