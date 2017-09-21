Programmes to support the homeless must be protected, says Anglesey AM

Ynys Môn Assembly Member Rhun ap Iorwerth this week asked the Welsh Government to maintain the financial support for organisations dealing with and tackling homelessness.

During Minsterial Questions in the Assembly this week, Rhun explained that not doing the above would put pressure on some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

He also praised the excellent work of organisations on Anglesey such as The Wallich, Digartref Môn and Gorwel, having visited the Wallich Housing First Project in Llangefni last week, where he learnt more about the work they do and the importance of the Supporting People programme.

Shian Thomas, Project Manager for Housing First Anglesey at The Wallich said: “It has been a pleasure to talk to Rhun ap Iorwerth AM about our work on Anglesey and the benefits of Housing First as a model of support to those experiencing homelessness.

“Anglesey Housing First is the only Housing First project in Wales and we are proud to work with the local authority and landlords across the island to alleviate homelessness and provide housing for some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“Services like ours are key in helping to relieve and prevent homelessness and make sure people receive the right support whilst living independently.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “I had a good meeting with The Wallich team in Llangefni about their work tackling homelessness.

“Welsh Government must protect the Supporting People programme. Many of the Wallich’s projects are funded through the programme, and so I was pleased to be able to raise the matter in the Assembly chamber this week.”

In his question to Communities Cabinet Secretary Carl Sargeant, Rhun said:

“This month, I met with staff and managers of some of the organisations and charities that do excellent work on Anglesey in tackling and dealing with homelessness, including The Wallich, Digartref Môn, and Gorwel.

“Unfortunately, being asked to do more and more with reducing resources means that they are now reaching a point where it is entirely impossible to achieve, and the threat of a cut to the Supporting People fund from the Welsh Government risks undoing and undermining much of the good work that is and has been done in Anglesey and other parts of Wales.

“Does the Minister recognise that fact and accept that if the Welsh Government doesn’t maintain the financial support for these organisations they will be making a grave error and putting pressure on some of the most vulnerable people in our society?”

Unfortunately, the Cabinet Secretary didn’t give a guarantee about the Supporting People programme but said that he had listened to concerns ahead of the announcement on the draft budget on October 3.