Former Bangor Uni lecturer encourages others to help keep children safe from abuse

A former headmaster and Bangor University lecturer has returned to the classroom to teach children about how to stay safe from abuse.

67-year-old Meic Griffith, from Bryn Adda in Bangor, has been volunteering for the NSPCC’s Speak Out Stay Safe schools service for three years.

Now, he is calling on others to do the same, following a volunteer information day which was held at the charity’s Prestatyn base last weekend.

The event invited members of the public from across the region to meet current volunteers and find out more from NSPCC staff.

The NSPCC is actively seeking volunteer counsellors for Childline, for its school services and also for more fundraisers in the area.

Meic, having had a career in the education system and taught physical education at Bangor University, decided to put his acquired skills to good use and has since volunteered in Gwynedd, Conwy and Anglesey.

In the areas he has covered, the charity has carried out assemblies with 3,582 children in Gwynedd, 2,689 children in Conwy and 1,905 children in Anglesey.

Meic, who was previously a headmaster at Llangybi Primary School in Gwynedd, said: “Having worked with children over the years, I thought it was very important that someone with my kind of experience should take part.

“It was when I retired from Bangor University that I made the decision to take part in the extremely important work that the NSPCC does.

“I’ve had a long and varied teaching career and during that period appreciated the work that the NSPCC does informing and educating children about abuse and what was right and what was wrong.

“It’s great for me that I get to continue to educate the children and often get to see former colleagues of mine, but the most satisfying part of the whole experience is that I get to go home knowing that I have done something worthwhile and valuable.”

More information about volunteering is available on the NSPCC’s website: www.nspcc.org.uk/services-and-resources/working-with-schools/speak-out-stay-safe-service/