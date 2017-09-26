GreenWood's new owners meet the locals

The GreenWood Forest Park team greeted guests to an on-site welcome party last week.

The reception held last Thursday was created to introduce the directors of the parks new owners to the public.

Juliana Delaney reinforced her values for the site and the team and promised to work collaboratively with tourism businesses in the area to further uplift the profile of North Wales.

“We bought GreenWood because it’s a great attraction in a fantastic tourism area and we wanted to welcome colleagues and neighbours to reassure them of our commitment to tourism in the area, local employment and the welsh language spoken and used on site.” she said.

On the evening, visitors enjoyed local food and wine, archery as well as the people powered rollercoaster.

CEO Juliana Delaney has strong connections to the area with relatives living in Bethel and Caernarfon. She has been a frequent visitor to the local area since she was a child and is well known for professing the beauty and charms of North Wales.

Earlier in the day Continuum Directors met with local Councillor of Bethel Sion Jones who said “'I had the pleasure of meeting the new owners of GreenWood Forest Park to discuss various issues, and I am excited to be working closely with Continuum to ensure that they have the help they need to succeed.

“GreenWood Forest Park has a long history of serving local people and beyond, with excellent attractions and rides. GreenWood is a very important local employer, and has employed hundreds of young people from Bethel and the area”

“Although it has been very sad to see the previous ownership depart, I am very excited to see the future of GreenWood in good hands with Juliana and the Continuum team”.