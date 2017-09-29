Ynys Mon AM supports Macmillan's world's biggest coffee morning

Ynys Môn AM Rhun ap Iorwerth recently helped Macmillan Cancer Support promote their 27th edition of “World’s Biggest Coffee Morning”.

Mr ap Iorwerth enjoyed a cuppa and a slice of cake at the awareness event held at the Oriel in the Senedd and also took the opportunity to chat with Macmillan staff and volunteers.

Speaking about supporting the charity event, the AM said: “World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is a fantastic fundraising event that takes place in homes, schools and workplaces throughout Wales.

“It’s a lovely social event and a great way to get together, share a slice of cake and a cuppa and raise some money for charity.”

Each year in Wales, 19,000 people receive the devastating news that they have cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Support helps people from the moment they are diagnosed, with medical and practical help, as well as emotional and financial support. But they rely on donations from the public to help fund their work.

Mr ap Iorwerth added: “This disease will personally affect the lives of our family, friends, colleagues and neighbours and that’s why I am supporting the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning and Macmillan Cancer Support.”

Susan Morris, Head of Services for Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales, commented: “It’s great to see our elected Assembly Members supporting Macmillan in Wales and we’d like to thank Rhun for his support.

“With the number of people living with cancer in Wales expected to reach 240,000 by 2030, Macmillan Cancer Support wants to ensure that, in future, no-one faces cancer alone.

“Last year in Wales, we raised just over £1.2 million pounds which just shows what a wonderful, generous nation we are in Wales. We’re hoping to equal if not beat that fabulous total this year.”

To sign up to host a coffee morning call 0300 1000 200 or visit www.macmillan.org.uk/coffee.