Anancy the well known African Spider is spotted in Bangor!

Several sightings have been made in the Bangor area of "Anancy", the African Spider, whose stories tell of his tricks and intrigues.

The man behind the costume, award winning Jamaican poet and story teller, Joy Roxborough, says that he is looking forward to visiting various schools to share stories and to recognise the many links between Wales and Jamaica.

He has been spending time in Bangor and other areas of North Wales and will be joining other guests at the launch of Black History Month at Storiel to tell his Anancy Stories.

The North Wales Jamaica Society which Joy is part of have a range of activities planned during the next few weeks, including an Open Afternoon to be held at Storiel on Friday October 6 from 2-4pm.

There will be talks and a presentation about "Eisteddfod in Jamaica" and an introduction to the new Jamaica Wales Alliance, which recognises the many links between the two countries, including the ever popular Eisteddfod events.

After the success of last year's "Irie Pesda" festival, the highlight this year on the North Wales Jamaica Society calendar is an evening with the great Reggae Artiste and Social campaigner, Macka B, who will be performing with his Roots Ragga Band at Neuadd Ogwen in Bethesda on Saturday, November 4.

Tickets can be booked through www.neuaddogwen.com or for more information and bookings for a visit by Anancy, please contact the North Wales Jamaica Society on 07711569489 or check www..nwjsonline.com.