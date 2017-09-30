Organic healing cream passed down by Anglesey family for 200 years to hit the shelves.

A secret lotion which holds unique healing powers has been distributed across the island of Anglesey for generations, but has never been taken to market – until now.

50-year-old Ianto Jones has been working behind the scenes with his Eliawen product for five years, developing the cream with the support of international retail consultants and Bangor University academics.

The formula was first brought to light by his grandmother, who gave the recipe to his father and used it to treat burns and other skin ailments among family members and the community.

Ianto was first shown the recipe, made of natural local ingredients, as a child and decided, when his father passed away 10 years ago, to finally supply it to a wider audience.

That included a panel of judges from the Wales Start-Up Awards, who put his company Mon Naturals forward to contest the manufacturing category at last week’s prize-giving in Cardiff, where he finished runner-up.

“My father was always eager to help anyone on the island who had a burn and showed me many times how to mix the cream and get it to the right composition,” said Ianto.

“I’ve carried out tests and trials and researched to get to this point, to the point where it’s almost ready to share with the wider public, not just people in our local community.

“It’s exciting, and I’m very proud to have taken this on and committed to it, especially for my family.”

Ianto added that being nominated for a prestigious Wales Start-Up Award gave him the confidence to believe that his product will be a success.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this, with me working alongside chemistry professors and consultants from big companies to ensure the cream is ready to hit the shelves.” he said.

“There has been a lot of interest from high street chains and global manufacturers but I’m being patient and waiting until everything is in place before giving it the green light.”

Mon Naturals has garnered a long list of testimonials from customers whose injuries cleared-up within 24 hours of using the cream, which can be applied directly to a burn, a sore or even eczema.

It solidifies on the surface before regenerating tissue cells; a gauze must then be wrapped gently over the wound so it is given time to heal.

Among those to have joined Bangor University in backing Ianto’s vision are Llangefni’s Menter Mon enterprise and even Madrid University, which carried out clinical tests to support Eliawen’s anti-inflammatory properties.

Ianto has written a 20,000 word thesis on the cream’s medicinal merit, to aid patenting requirements and academic investigation.

Most importantly, he is passionate about making the product a success, to pay tribute to past generations of the Jones family.

“Since my father died I have always dreamed about developing the cream, it was something we always spoke about,” he said.

“I have researched, developed and produced it in line with the 200 year-old original recipe, so it is consistent and the quality is very good.

“This ancient tradition must not be lost, the people way back then knew of its medicinal properties and it’s now the right time for it to be reintroduced into society so that burns can be treated effectively and naturally.”

For more information, visit www.monnaturalsltd.com