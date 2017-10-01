Ynys Mon MP Shows His Support For Dairy Farmers On World Milk Day

Ynys Môn MP Albert Owen joined local dairy farmers, the FUW and local school children in Rhoscolyn to promote milk and the dairy industry.

Mr Owen attended the event last week to show his support for dairy farmers on “World Milk Day” and highlight the importance of buying local produce.

“I fully support the dairy farmers and the FUW in promoting milk and dairy products which are nutritious and good for us.” he said.

“It’s important to get this positive message across and the introduction to our young school pupils is great.

“As a young boy I helped out on the local dairy farm and on a milk round delivering to my local community. It has left a good and lasting impression on me and I still get up early!”

Mr Owen also stated that the industry has faced difficulty in recent times and stated that learning more about it is as important as ever.

“The dairy industry has been through a difficult period, it needs the support of the consumer.” he said.

“Here on Anglesey we have a proud dairy tradition. I use local retail and food businesses to source local milk and milk products and urge households on Anglesey to think ‘local’ and ‘Welsh’ too, thereby helping local dairy farmers to thrive and survive.

“Our schools are a great place to learn about the great outdoors and food and farming are a big part of our fantastic countryside. Dairy farms are the heart of our agricultural heritage, I want to see them remain at the heart of our future food and farming industry.”