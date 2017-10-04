Bangor man jailed for six years and nine months over Esinkumo Ayabowei death

A one-punch killer heard a heart-rending account about how the five-year-old daughter of his “gentle giant” victim had skipped along a hospital corridor - unaware it was the last time she would see her dad.

Caernarfon crown court was told the child and her baby sister had been taken to the hospital at Stoke on Trent before his life-support machine was switched off.

“It broke my heart because I knew what she was about to find out,” widow Melicia Gerrard explained in a victim impact statement.

She declared: ”I have been robbed of the love of my life.”

Kieron Roberts, 26, of Penrhyn Avenue, Bangor, who had pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Bangor university graduate Esinkumo Ayabowei, known also as Henry Esin, “Romeo” and described as a “gentle giant”, was jailed this afternoon for six years and nine months with an extended licence period of five years.

Judge Paul Thomas QC said while the victim went out for a good time Roberts went out looking for trouble.

He added that no sentence he could pass could begin to compensate for the “awful tragedy” he caused.

Roberts struck the victim a blow which broke his jaw and his head struck the ground, fracturing his skull.

Despite the efforts of medics at the scene and hospital staff at both Ysbyty Gwynedd and The Royal Stoke Hospital Mr Ayabowei died.

The 27-year-old victim, whose father was a former Attorney General in Nigeria, had lived at Llangefni and was a civil servant and local footballer.

The prosecution said Mr Ayabowei had left Bangor nightclub Peep last April when Roberts hit him in the face “without any apparent warning or provocation” and his head struck the pavement.

Paul Lewis QC, prosecuting, said the victim never regained consciousness. Roberts was alleged to have boasted beforehand about having just been released from jail and he allegedly warned: “I’m going to bang somebody out tonight.”

In 2013 he had been jailed for five years for two firearms offences but, in 2015, Roberts had been freed on licence.

In February last year he received a community sentence for assault, the QC added.

In her statement, Melicia Gerrard said her late husband was “caring and compassionate” and Roberts was a violent man released from jail early.

“Henry’s death could have been avoided,” she maintained.

“There’s no release from the pain and suffering for me for good behaviour.”