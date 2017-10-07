Anglesey AM joins Keep Wales Tidy and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi pupils for beach clean

Rhun ap Iorwerth, Assembly Member for Ynys Môn, recently joined Keep Wales Tidy and Year 7 pupils from Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi for a beach cleaning event.

Mr ap Iorwerth joined in with the activities at Holyhead Breakwater Park, which was part of a series of such events organised across Anglesey throughout September as part of Keep Wales Tidy’s annual Be Tidy campaign.

He met up with Keep Wales Tidy’s Anglesey Project Officer, Gareth Evans, and a dozen pupils from Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi’s 7A class and spent an hour with the group picking up litter and recyclable materials.

Having very much enjoyed the activity with the group, the Assembly Member for Ynys Môn said: “It is great to see so many pupils have come out to support this activity and Keep Wales Tidy do very important work in organising these opportunities to engage local people and get them involved.

“Every session like this, cleaning beaches, is good for our environment, and we have hard plastics and so on being collected too for recycling. Any volunteering people can do to help, like this, is great and really makes a difference to the perseveration of our environment.”

Gareth Evans, Anglesey Project Officer for Keep Wales Tidy also said: “To have Mr ap Iorwerth involved in the activity at Holyhead Breakwater Park was fantastic.

“The children and everyone involved enjoyed meeting him and he enjoyed their company too, and just having him taking part brings so much attention to what we’re doing – as we’ve seen on social media since then with lots of people getting in touch.”