Labour paints the Maes red on action day

MEMBERS of Arfon Labour converged on Caernarfon recently dressed in red and talked to shoppers on Y Maes.

Supported by members from Dwyfor and Anglesey, they asked passers-by about issues affecting them, and explained the hopes for a Labour win in this key marginal seat for the next general election.

Labour candidate, Mary Griffiths-Clarke, reduced Plaid Cymru’s majority in June’s General Election to 92 votes and the importance of Arfon was recognised by Labour Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, who visited Bangor in August.

Adrian Sharratt, Secretary of Arfon CLP, said "These are exciting times for us in Arfon, and the local branches are keen to welcome existing and new members to drive forward the agenda in Arfon."

Arfon Labour Party meet on October 13 at Coed Mawr Community Centre at 7pm.