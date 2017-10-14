Waitrose's £427 donation boosts learning disability team's fundraising drive

Adults with learning disabilities in Gwynedd are set to benefit from a £427 donation made by staff and customers at supermarket Waitrose.

Service user Andrea Pugh recently visited the company’s Menai Bridge store with Community Learning Disability Nurse, Sharon Closs-Parry, to collect a cheque for the generous donation, which was raised through the store’s green token Community Matters scheme.

The scheme, which allows customers to nominate and support causes which are close to their hearts, has donated over £14 million to local charities since being launched in 2008.

The sum raised will enable the Gwynedd Community Learning Disability team to fund resources to facilitate additional clinics and training groups at the new Canolfan Goffa Ffestiniog, which is due to open later this year.

Led by Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Jess York, the Gwynedd Community Learning Disability team have undertaken a number of fundraising activities over the past few months, including a sponsored bed race organised by the North Wales NHS Charity, Awyr Las.

The team wish to express their sincere thanks to staff and customers at Waitrose for their much valued support.