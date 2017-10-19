Bangor flats get complete transformation thanks to £1.5m investment

WORK to transform 20 flats in the Hirael area of Bangor, part of a £1.5 million regeneration scheme, is nearing completion.

Tenants are set to move into what will now be 15 modern, more spacious apartments on Edmund and Ambrose Streets this month.

The work has been carried out by the largest housing association in North Wales, Cartrefi Cymunedol Gwynedd (CCG).

The scheme is part of regeneration work invested in the Hirael area, which also includes the new Plas yr Wylan flats, completed earlier this year.

Anthony Dever Construction Ltd from Denbighshire was the appointed contractor to carry out the substantial modernisation work,.

This included a complete new layout, new heating and electrical systems and new kitchens and bathrooms, which were installed by CCG’s in-house repair and maintenance team.

An official opening was held last week, which gave tenants, staff and the local community an opportunity to see the changes.

CCG chairman Mark Jones said: “Our main purpose is to provide people with affordable and comfortable homes.

“We are delighted with the investment we have made over the last year to help regenerate the Hirael area.

“When the Edmund and Ambrose Streets scheme was approved, there were nearly 200 people in Bangor waiting for a one-bedroom flat and 140 people waiting for a two-bedroom flat.

“We are very proud to be playing our part in providing much needed housing for the people of Bangor and it was very rewarding to see the difference these new homes will make to the lives of the families.

“The training, employment and community benefits generated from this scheme were outstanding, with contractor Anthony Dever far exceeding their targets.

“One hundred and sixty training weeks were given to various individuals on the scheme and for every £1 spent on the scheme, £2 has been reinvested in the Welsh economy.

“I hope the new tenants will be very happy in their new homes.”

Sion Robert, CCG’s assistant director property management, said: “This is the improvement scheme our internal repairs and maintenance team have been a part of and I’m proud of the team – the quality of the work speaks for itself.”