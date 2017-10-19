Dealer locked up after stuffing drugs down her bra en route to Pwllheli music festival

Festivalgoer Angharad Jones, has been locked up for 18 months after police found drugs in her bra as she and a man made their way to the Glass Butter Beach music festival at Pwllheli.

The 18-year-old, of Glan Peris, Caernarfon, and Jordan Williams, aged 24, of Penybryn, Bangor, jailed for two years at Caernarfon crown court, admitted possessing ecstasy and 14 bags of another recreational drug TFMPP – worth hundreds of pounds – with intent to supply.

Police had stopped a BMW car which they were in, last year.

Defence barrister Dafydd Roberts urged the judge to suspend any jail term. He said Jones, 17 at the time, played a “lesser role” and Williams now had a full-time job in Cambridge.

But Judge Huw Rees said he didn’t accept Jones was as naïve as she made out and Williams had lied to the probation service and still took drugs.

Investigating officer PC Barbara Roberts at Pwllheli police station said: “Those few in our communities who supply class A controlled drugs must realise there is a consequence to their actions and they will go to prison.”

Williams and Jones were arrested after a pre-planned operation aimed at preventing class A drugs being sold to young people at a music festival and potentially exposing them to risk. Our goal was achieved and a large quantity of controlled drugs were seized.

As a result people were kept safe.

“I welcome the sentence and hope it reassures the public that where necessary North Wales Police will take a robust stand against those who supply controlled drugs.”