Anglesey sixth formers show debating skills in Cardiff debate

ANGLESEY sixth formers put their debating skills to the test in the political arena in Cardiff.

Pupils from Ysgol David Hughes, in Menai Bridge, visited the National Assembly this week.

During their visit, the students took part in sessions with Assembly Member Rhun ap Iorwerth, BBC political correspondent Vaughan Roderick and Catrin James from the Urdd, before taking part in a debate in the old Assembly chamber, Siambr Hywel.

The topic of the debate, chosen by the students, was ‘Brexit: a blessing or a curse for Wales?’

Ynys Môn AM Rhun ap Iorwerth, who met up with them again after the debate, said: ““It was great to share ideas with students from Ysgol David Hughes about Brexit, its implications and Wales’ future. They had interesting, mature, questions and were very ready to share their views.

“I’m glad that they had the opportunity to have a taste of how the Assembly works by holding a debate and voting in the former Assembly chamber, and then to see the Senedd building itself.”