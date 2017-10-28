Bahais Bicentenary event draws a crowd

Over 40 people from a variety of national, cultural and religious backgrounds gathered to celebrate the Bicentenary of the Birth of Baha’u’llah.

Members of the Baha’i Faith community from Gwynedd and Anglesey, as well as their friends, gathered recently to pay their respects to the founder of of the Bahai faith, through songs and stories, food and friendship.

The event, held at Storiel Bangor, saw people from countries including Colombia, China, Egypt, Finland, Greece, Mauritius, Iran, Venezuela, enjoy a varied programme.

Sam Parsons, a local acoustic guitarist, opened the celebrationbefore being joined by others for an original composition of sacred verse.

Having broken off from the Plaid Cymru Annual Conference in Caernarfon, Welsh singer Edward Morus Jones “The Singing Headmaster”, led a roof raising rendition and chorus of Calon Lan.

Michael Blyth, member of the Bahai community, said: “With a wonderful and delicious buffet spread out before us, and a spirit of unity and warmth growing visibly among such a diverse group, this was surely a microcosm of a world of harmony, unity in diversity and friendship that the teachings of Baha’u’llah champion.”