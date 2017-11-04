Llangefni runner battles through own pain to raise over £1,400 for St. David's Hospice

A woman from Llangefni has battled through her own pain to complete an incredible run of over 160 miles and raise £1,410.50 for St. David’s Hospice.

52-year- old Sal Seeney who suffers from Undifferentiated Connective Tissue Disease (UCTD), took up the Ultra-Marathon challenge, following the Trans-Pennine Trail from Southport to Hornsea.

An experienced runner, she completed her first full marathon in April 2015 and decided to keep going, having since ran over 40 half marathons and 10 full marathons throughout the UK.

However, the Ultra, took her running to another level, stretching nearly 200 miles out over four days from one side of the UK to the other.

Sal says that although her condition affects her joints and causes her muscular pain, she was driven to keep going after hearing her friends story about losing her daughter to cancer, as well as the good work that is being done by St. David’s Hospice to look after patients in their care.

“My condition does put me in a lot of pain, but I know that there are others around me who are in a lot more pain than I am.” Sal explained.

“I decided to take on this challenge, when my friend Gerry told me of his daughter, Tracey Rees, who was only 44 years old when she died from cancer.

“She was diagnosed in 2015 and fought bravely through operations and chemotherapy. She was married and had a boy who was six years old.

“For the last couple of months of her life, she attended St David’s, and they went “above and beyond” to take care of her. Sadly Tracey has passed away and again I heard how amazing St David’s Hospice was and so I wanted to help raise some money towards the cause.”

“Hearing about Tracey really touched a nerve as I lost my Dad to cancer in his early 40’s and there were no hospices back then.”

Sal completed the Ultra-Marathon having covered a very respectable 169 miles.

James Wilde, Hospice Community Fundraiser said: “Sal battling through the pain barrier and raising such a fantastic amount is inspiring.

“The money raised will go a long way towards the fantastic work that takes place at St David’s Hospice.”

St David’s Hospice is a local charity providing hospice care to adult patients across Conwy, Gwynedd and Anglesey. They deliver free, high-quality, specialist palliative care to patients with advanced illnesses, their family and carers.

For further information about St David’s Hospice, please visit: www.stdavidshospice.org.uk.