Welly Week is a walk in the (Holyhead Breakwater) park!

Supporters of a farming charity recently took part in a ‘welly walk’ around Holyhead to help raise awareness of the plight of struggling farmers.

The lunchtime walk took in the beautiful countryside around the Town’s Breakwater Country Park, during R.A.B.I’s (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) annual Welly Week.

The campaign aims to encourage people to raise funds and promote the charity’s work in various ways, whilst wearing their wellies.

Farming Union of Wales (FUW) members and pupils from local schools came together for the walk and particpants enjoyed a packed lunch together.

Park warden Will Stewart guided the walkers, pointing out the wildlife along the way and sharing stories about the park’s interesting history.

Heidi Williams, County Executive Officer for FUW in Anglesey, said: “R.A.B.I’s Welly Week is a great opportunity to bring people together for fun and fundraising in support of a great cause. We are proud to be able to give something back in recognition of the support that they offer the farming community.”

All money raised from the event will now go to support the work of the R.A.B.I, which is the farming industry’s oldest and largest welfare charity.

Last year, the organisation gave out £2.1m across Wales and England to farming people in financial hardship, including close to £15k in Anglesey.