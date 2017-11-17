Albert Owen MP lights up Benllech's Diwali event

Albert Owen MP recently joined Dr Siva Shrikanth and his family, friends and colleagues at the Ex- serviceman’s Community Centre in Benllech to celebrate Diwali.

The event was arranged by BIFA, the Bangor Indian Friends Association and took place on Saturday afternoon, 11 November.

“What a wonderful experience it was to attend my first Diwali festival on the Island by joining Dr Shrikanth and friends to celebrate and experience the beauty of this religious event.” said Mr Owen.

“As chief guest, it was an honour to light the lamp which started the celebrations. I received a warm welcome from all and the food was delicious.”

Diwali is a religious Hindu festival that celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair.

It is elebrated with music, candles, fireworks and the sharing of traditional sweets.